Virgin Orbit, Acuity fall; Newmont, Warner Bros. rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 5 cents to 15 cents.

The Richard Branson-backed satellite launch company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Kirkland’s Inc., up 3 cents to $2.88.

The home decor retailer reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Lindsay Corp., down $17.47 to $133.81.

The irrigation equipment supplier reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., up 34 cents to $15.15.

The owner of CNN and HBO is reportedly near a deal for a TV series based on Harry Potter.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $20.20 to $163.13.

The lighting maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Greenlane Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to 35 cents.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories reported weak fourth quarter revenue.

Newmont Corp., up $1.88 to $51.35.

The gold miner gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 94 cents to $40.26.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.