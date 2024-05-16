Walmart, Canada Goose rise; Deere, Freeport-McMoRan fall, Thursday, 5/16/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walmart Inc. (WMT), up $3.71 to $63.53.

The retailer’s first-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Deere & Co. (DE), down $14.69 to $399.33.

The agricultural equipment maker trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA), up 15 cents to $6.95.

The sports apparel company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), up $1.44 to $3.83.

The satellite maker announced a deal with AT&T to provide a space-based broadband network directly to cell phones.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), up $1.89 to $13.31.

The high-end coat maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 84 cents to $52.77.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

Chubb Ltd. (CB), up $9.32 to $262.29.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had built an ownership stake in the insurer.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG), up $4.19 to $34.36.

AIG is selling a 20% stake in the financial services company to Nippon Life.

