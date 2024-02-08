Walt Disney, Confluent rise; PayPal, O’Reilly Automotive fall, Thursday, 2/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.

Walt Disney Co., up $11.40 to $110.54.

The entertainment giant gave investors an encouraging financial update and announced a stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $7.11 to $56.13.

The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc., down $46.19 to $1,020.83.

The auto parts retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc., up $91.66 to $737.07.

The chipmaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts and raised its dividend.

Mattel Inc., up 6 cents to $18.87.

The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels gave investors a strong earnings forecast and announced a cost cutting plan.

Qualys Inc., down $7.52 to $169.65.

The maker of security-analysis software gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Confluent Inc., up $8.28 to $32.57.

The data infrastructure software company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

BorgWarner Inc., down $2.35 to $31.48.

The auto parts supplier gave investors a discouraging earnings forecast for the year.

