Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up $6.39 to $90.89.
The entertainment and theme park company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up $1.59 to $57.40.
The communications software company gave investors a strong profit forecast.
Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), up $4.17 to $25.93.
The digital commerce platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE), up $1.63 to $11.66.
The developer of fuel cell systems reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.
Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), up $33.09 to $200.36.
The language learning app beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), down $1.75 to $10.70.
The maker of golf equipment and accessories cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), down $1.01 to $12.43.
The doughnut shop chain reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG), up $85.78 to $980.99.
The aircraft components maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
