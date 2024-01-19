Wayfair, Travelers rise; PPG Industries, iRobot fall, Friday, 1/19/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Inc. (JBHT), down 34 cents to $196.60.

The trucking company’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts, but revenue beat expectations.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $3.26 to $141.69.

The Pittsburgh-based paint and coatings maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for this quarter.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), up $100.43 to $411.87.

The server technology company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

iRobot Corp. (IRBT), down $6.89 to $16.73.

European regulators reportedly plan to block Amazon’s buyout of the robot vacuum maker.

Wendy’s Co. (WEN), down 16 cents to $19.11.

Wendy’s Co. named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO on Thursday.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), up $1.25 to $6.96.

The airline said bookings were strong over the holidays and it expects to report solid fourth-quarter revenue.

Wayfair Inc. (W), up $5.43 to $56.33.

The online furniture seller is cutting about 1,650 jobs, or 13% of its global workforce.

Travelers Cos. (TRV), up $8.83 to $207.18.

The insurer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

