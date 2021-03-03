Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval

Collins said she also appreciated Haaland's support on issues important to Maine, such as Acadia National Park, "as well as her deep knowledge of tribal issues, which has earned her the support of tribes across the country, including those in Maine.''

Interior oversees the nation's public lands and waters and leads relations with nearly 600 federally recognized tribes.

The Senate energy panel is set to vote on Haaland's nomination Thursday. Several Republicans, including Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top GOP senator on energy, oppose Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL oil pipeline and other issues made her unfit to serve in a role in which she will oversee energy development on vast swaths of federal lands, mostly in the West, as well as offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

Barrasso said a moratorium imposed by Biden on oil and gas leases on federal lands "is taking a sledgehammer to Western states' economies.â?³ The moratorium, which Haaland supports, could cost thousands of jobs in West, Barrasso said.