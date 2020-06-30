Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:26 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:23 PM
DENVER - Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will rein in previously set rules for bars and nightlife because of the potential for spreading coronavirus.
After speaking with the governors from Texas and Arizona, which have seen spikes in new cases, Polis, a Democrat, says they believe bars and nightclubs have been major sources of outbreaks, especially among young people.
Previous rules announced June 18 under Colorado’s “Protect Our Neighbors” program allowed for reduced capacity at 25 percent or 50 people. Under the new modifications, which Polis says will go into effect under the next 48 hours, bars will be closed for in-person service.
But those with dining options may continue to serve customers and sell takeout alcohol.
