Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases

Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:26 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:23 PM

DENVER - Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will rein in previously set rules for bars and nightlife because of the potential for spreading coronavirus. 

After speaking with the governors from Texas and Arizona, which have seen spikes in new cases, Polis, a Democrat, says they believe bars and nightclubs have been major sources of outbreaks, especially among young people. 

Advertisement

Previous rules announced June 18 under Colorado’s “Protect Our Neighbors” program allowed for reduced capacity at 25 percent or 50 people. Under the new modifications, which Polis says will go into effect under the next 48 hours, bars will be closed for in-person service. 

But those with dining options may continue to serve customers and sell takeout alcohol.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
Advertisement


Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases
Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases
Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session
Stock Photo
One injured after shooting in northeast Albuquerque
One injured after shooting in northeast Albuquerque