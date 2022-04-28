Evacuations lifted for Cooks Peak Fire | KOB 4

Evacuations lifted for Cooks Peak Fire

Updated: May 05, 2022 02:28 PM
Created: April 28, 2022 02:43 PM

OCATE, N.M. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for areas affected by the Cooks Peak Fire.

The areas of Philmont Scout Ranch Back Country West of State Road 21, Rayado, Sweetwater, Sunnyside, Philmont Scout Ranch Headquarters are no longer under any evacuation status, effective 5 p.m. May 5. The areas were under mandatory evacuation at one point.

The Cooks Peak Fire has been burning north of Ocate, around 46 miles north of Las Vegas.

As of May 5, the fire stands at: 

  • Acreage — 59,359 acres (no change)
  • Containment — 97% (was 89%)
  • Total Personnel — 278 (was 321)

Air quality updates and an interactive smoke map are available online.

The cause of the fire is believed to be human-caused but it is still under investigation.

Evacuations (using the Ready-Set-Go! system):

GO – Mandatory evacuation status, SET – Be prepared to evacuate immediately, READY – Maintain a defensible space around your home: None


