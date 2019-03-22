DIY Danielle: Creating a decorative wood caddy | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Danielle: Creating a decorative wood caddy

Marian Camacho
March 22, 2019 06:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local shop owner makes a living bringing life back to old items.

Advertisement

Melanie Chiado and her husband Haymish own Windmill Vintage Designs near Menaul and Carlisle, a shop full of vintage treasures and items that they have restored.

And in this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle is visiting her shop to create something everyone needs this Spring and Summer, a wood caddy.

Watch the full video for more.

Click here to see Melanie's YouTube channel.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: March 22, 2019 06:31 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Advertisement




Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet
Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy
Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy