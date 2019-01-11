DIY Danielle: Refinishing hardwood floors | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Refinishing hardwood floors

Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This week's DIY Danielle is about determining when to "do you it yourself" and when to not. 

For Danielle, it was an easy choice after finding out just how much work and precision has to go into refinishing hardwood floors.

That's why she caught up with Chris from Rebel Wood Floors in Albuquerque to make sure the flooring in her new home was done just right, and the finished product is just what she wanted.

Watch the video for all that went into the transformation.

Click here to read more about Rebel Wood Floors.

