DIY Danielle: Refinishing hardwood floors
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019 06:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - This week's DIY Danielle is about determining when to "do you it yourself" and when to not.
For Danielle, it was an easy choice after finding out just how much work and precision has to go into refinishing hardwood floors.
That's why she caught up with Chris from Rebel Wood Floors in Albuquerque to make sure the flooring in her new home was done just right, and the finished product is just what she wanted.
Watch the video for all that went into the transformation.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 11, 2019 06:34 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved