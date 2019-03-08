DIY Danielle: Spring cleaning tips and tricks | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Spring cleaning tips and tricks

KOB Web Staff
March 08, 2019 08:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this DIY Danielle, we're getting some tips and tricks for spring cleaning.

They include using those empty wine bottles to help organize your closet. Or, how about an empty bean bag to help keep all of the kids' stuffed animals cleaned up?

Click here for the link to the bean bag holder as promised.

Watch the full video for more.

Updated: March 08, 2019 08:26 AM
Created: March 08, 2019 06:37 AM

