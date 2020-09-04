DIY Friday with Danielle: Giving a mirror a new look

Danielle Todesco
Updated: September 04, 2020 06:48 AM
Created: September 04, 2020 06:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she's doing one of her favorite things: changing some basic finishes on a dime.
Danielle Todesco is framing out a boring frameless bathroom mirror... with a special guest! Her big brother Paul, an avid DIY-er and a licensed contractor, joins in on the project.
Watch the video above to see their tips and tricks.
