DIY Friday with Danielle: Giving a mirror a new look

Danielle Todesco
Updated: September 04, 2020 06:48 AM
Created: September 04, 2020 06:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she's doing one of her favorite things: changing some basic finishes on a dime.

Danielle Todesco is framing out a boring frameless bathroom mirror... with a special guest! Her big brother Paul, an avid DIY-er and a licensed contractor, joins in on the project. 

Watch the video above to see their tips and tricks. 


