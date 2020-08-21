DIY Friday with Danielle: Making the perfect entryway drop zone | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Friday with Danielle: Making the perfect entryway drop zone

Danielle Todesco
Updated: August 21, 2020 08:04 AM
Created: August 21, 2020 07:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she took on a project she's been wanting to do for years. 

A lot of us have a wall right as we enter our home that's a blank canvas... and would make the perfect drop zone for keys, jackets, and backpacks. So Danielle decided to DIY it! 

Advertisement

Watch the video above to see the easy steps and how Danielle kept the project under $60. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week
Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Parent expresses concerns about grab-and-go meals
Advertisement


New Mexico rights commission reconsiders immunity for police
New Mexico rights commission reconsiders immunity for police
Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week
Albuquerque police investigating fifth homicide this week
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media