Dow falls 623 points as US-China trade war escalates

Bond prices soared, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.52%.



Technology companies, which have much to lose in the trade battle, fell the most. Apple dropped 4.6%.

Trump also said he was "ordering" UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block deliveries from China of the opioid fentanyl. FedEx and UPS sank.



The S&P 500 fell 75 points, or 2.6%, to 2,847. The Nasdaq dropped 239 points, or 3%, to 7,751.