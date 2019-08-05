Dozens of events planned for ABQ's National Night Out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There will be dozens of celebrations around Albuquerque this Tuesday, Aug. 6.
National Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors to come together and improve police-community partnerships.
The local events are sponsored by the Albuquerque Police Department, the Crime Prevention unit, and the Officer of Neighborhood Coordination.
The event happens annually on the first Tuesday in August.
To find an event nearby, call 311 or click here.
