Dozens of events planned for ABQ's National Night Out

August 05, 2019 09:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There will be dozens of celebrations around Albuquerque this Tuesday, Aug. 6. 

National Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors to come together and improve police-community partnerships. 

The local events are sponsored by the Albuquerque Police Department, the Crime Prevention unit, and the Officer of Neighborhood Coordination. 

The event happens annually on the first Tuesday in August. 

To find an event nearby, call 311 or click here

Family wants answers after city demolishes their home
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Bicyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Rio Rancho community mourns 17-year-old who was shot, killed
ABQ city councilor introduces resolution calling for 'red flag' gun law
4 Investigates: State blames Air Force in major poisoning of groundwater
ABQ city councilor introduces resolution calling for 'red flag' gun law
Pay it 4ward: Man honored by neighbor for lending a helping hand
NM's congressional delegation responds to mass shootings
Santa Fe native among victims of El Paso shooting
