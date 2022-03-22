Eddie Garcia: Mixed precipitation moving out as Tuesday progresses

Eddie Garcia
Updated: March 22, 2022 03:40 PM
Created: March 22, 2022 01:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, parts of the state had temperatures near or below freezing that have since warmed up – and mixed precipitation.
In the metro area, some snow fell early Tuesday and came down as rain as temperatures hovered around freezing. In higher-elevation areas, some snow fell – causing a few delays.
During the afternoon, temperatures will warm up and precipitation will move out to clear the way for more spring-like conditions later this week.
STORM WATCH
If you're on the go, the KOB 4 Weather App is also available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company