Eddie Garcia: Mixed precipitation moving out as Tuesday progresses

Updated: March 22, 2022 03:40 PM
Created: March 22, 2022 01:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This morning, parts of the state had temperatures near or below freezing that have since warmed up – and mixed precipitation. 

In the metro area, some snow fell early Tuesday and came down as rain as temperatures hovered around freezing. In higher-elevation areas, some snow fell – causing a few delays. 

During the afternoon, temperatures will warm up and precipitation will move out to clear the way for more spring-like conditions later this week.

