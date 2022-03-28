Eddie Garcia: Sunny skies turning cloudier Monday, spring storm starting Tuesday

Eddie Garcia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Monday started as a Grade-A continuation of the weekend's rays and warm temperatures but has turned cloudier as the day has progressed.
The cloudy skies are going to stay for a little while as increased winds are blowing in a spring storm with mixed precipitation starting Tuesday. Higher-elevation areas may see some snow and other places will see rain – even some thunderstorms.
The winds are prompting some advisories and red flag warnings, especially in the eastern part of the state, as Eddie Garcia details in his full forecast.
