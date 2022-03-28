Eddie Garcia: Sunny skies turning cloudier Monday, spring storm starting Tuesday | KOB 4
Eddie Garcia: Sunny skies turning cloudier Monday, spring storm starting Tuesday

Eddie Garcia
Created: March 28, 2022 01:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Monday started as a Grade-A continuation of the weekend's rays and warm temperatures but has turned cloudier as the day has progressed.

The cloudy skies are going to stay for a little while as increased winds are blowing in a spring storm with mixed precipitation starting Tuesday. Higher-elevation areas may see some snow and other places will see rain – even some thunderstorms. 

The winds are prompting some advisories and red flag warnings, especially in the eastern part of the state, as Eddie Garcia details in his full forecast. 

Click the video above to view Eddie's full mid-Monday weather update.


