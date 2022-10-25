Apple-Apps-Top-10
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Gas, Find Your Crush
2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
6. Google, Google LLC
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
10. forScore, forScore, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. Disney+, Disney
6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC
10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
