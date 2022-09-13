Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Nope

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru

6. The Black Phone

7. Beast (2022)

8. DC League of Super-Pets

9. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. Dog (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

2. Rogue Agent

3. Mack & Rita

4. Vengeance (2022)

5. Memory

6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

7. Resurrection

8. The Outfit (2022)

9. Mad God

10. Facing Nolan

