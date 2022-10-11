Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Where the Crawdads Sing
4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
5. Emily the Criminal
6. Minions: The Rise of Gru
7. Vesper
8. Bandit
9. God’s Country
10. Elvis
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
2. Bandit
3. God’s Country
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Resurrection
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Dead for a Dollar
8. The Enforcer
9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
10. Trick ’R Treat (2008)
