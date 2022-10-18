Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Where the Crawdads Sing
3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru
5. Bullet Train
6. Emily the Criminal
7. Clerks III
8. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
9. Vengeance (2022)
10. Better Off Dead
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
2. Vengeance (2022)
3. Bandit
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. God’s Country
6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
7. Dead for a Dollar
8. The Enforcer
9. To Leslie
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.