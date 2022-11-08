Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Top Gun: Maverick
2. Bullet Train
3. Nope
4. See How They Run (2022)
5. Don’t Worry Darling
6. Where the Crawdads Sing
7. Beast (2022)
8. Barbarian
9. Fall
10. Gone in the Night
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Bandit
2. Moment of Contact
3. Medieval
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
6. Vengeance (2022)
7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
8. Mack & Rita
9. What We Do In the Shadows
10. Hereditary
