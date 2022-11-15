Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Ticket to Paradise
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. Bullet Train
4. Nope
5. Medieval
6. Beast (2022)
7. Terrifier 2
8. Where the Crawdads Sing
9. Amsterdam
10. Paradise City
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Medieval
2. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche
3. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
5. Moment of Contact
6. Jeepers Creepers Reborn
7. Bandit
8. On The Line
9. Vengeance (2022)
10. Black Swan
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.