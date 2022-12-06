Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Black Adam
2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Poker Face
5. Ticket to Paradise
6. Bullet Train
7. Smile
8. Elf (2003)
9. The Woman King
10. Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Poker Face
2. Something in the Dirt
3. Tár
4. On The Line
5. Medieval
6. The Eternal Daughter
7. Armageddon Time
8. Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter
9. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
10. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
