Eye on New Mexico: Coronavirus scams

Colton Shone
Created: March 08, 2020 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone sits down with Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau to talk about how consumers can protect themselves from coronavirus scams.
"It's an opportunity thing. Scammers see that people are desperate for some sort of remedy or some sort of prevention," Mora said. "They're playing on this fear and uncertainty."
Click the video above to watch the full episode.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company