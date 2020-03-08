Eye on New Mexico: Coronavirus scams | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Coronavirus scams

March 08, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone sits down with Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau to talk about how consumers can protect themselves from coronavirus scams.

"It's an opportunity thing. Scammers see that people are desperate for some sort of remedy or some sort of prevention," Mora said. "They're playing on this fear and uncertainty."

