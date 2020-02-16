Eye on New Mexico: Examining Albuquerque's crime crisis from 3 perspectives | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Examining Albuquerque's crime crisis from 3 perspectives

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 16, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: February 16, 2020 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For the past several weeks, KOB 4 has been exploring the metro area crime crisis through its ABQ 4WARD series. In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, KOB 4's Chris Ramirez looks at previous coverage that examines the crime crisis from three different perspectives: What's driving crime? Why is teen violence on the rise? Are the current pretrial detention rules making Albuquerque more dangerous?

