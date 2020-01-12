Eye on New Mexico: Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron

Chris Ramirez
Created: January 12, 2020 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez recaps KOB 4's coverage of former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron from her initial allegations to her recent resignation.

Ramirez sits down with Las Vegas city councilors Barbara Perea-Casey and David  G. Romero to discuss their role in rooting out the alleged corruption.

Click the video above to watch the full episode.


