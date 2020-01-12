Eye on New Mexico: Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron

Chris Ramirez
Created: January 12, 2020 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez recaps KOB 4's coverage of former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron from her initial allegations to her recent resignation.
Ramirez sits down with Las Vegas city councilors Barbara Perea-Casey and David G. Romero to discuss their role in rooting out the alleged corruption.
Click the video above to watch the full episode.
