Eye on New Mexico: How the census impacts the state | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: How the census impacts the state

Nathan O'Neal
Created: September 26, 2020 07:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal looks back on KOB 4's previous coverage of the 2020 Census.

The census count determines how much money the state will receive from the federal government and impacts everything from road infrastructure to schools. It also determines the number of representatives each state is given in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Advertisement

For more information about how to fill out the census, click here.

Click the video above to watch.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement


McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign
Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley