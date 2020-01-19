Eye on New Mexico: Legislative Session 2020

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes discusses what to expect for the upcoming legislative session.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined her legislative priorities last week. Among those top concerns are creating early childhood trust funds, increasing penalties for the use of firearms in non-capital felonies and legalizing recreational marijuana.
Guests featured in this episode:
James Jimenez - Executive Director for New Mexico Voices For Children
Isaac De Luna Navarro - Communications Director for the Center for Civic Policy
