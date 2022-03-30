Eye on NM: NAACP's work to strengthen representation, community relations with law enforcement | KOB 4

Eye on NM: NAACP's work to strengthen representation, community relations with law enforcement

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 30, 2022 11:04 AM
Created: March 30, 2022 10:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Law enforcement is an important part of our community but establishing trust with them is a process for some citizens – and recruitment can often be even harder.

The NAACP Albuquerque Branch is spearheading efforts to strengthen community relations with law enforcement – and ensure fair representation in the ranks. They are joining forces with lawmakers and community members to ensure these efforts are successful.

In this week's Eye on New Mexico, Brittany Costello discussed these efforts with:

  • State Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-District 28 – Albuquerque
  • Dr. Harold Bailey, the president of the NAACP Albuquerque Branch
  • Pastor David Walker, with the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Click the video above to view this week's Eye on New Mexico. 

READ MORE:

Local law enforcement hopes to diversify workforce – 3/24/2022 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

