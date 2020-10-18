Eye on New Mexico: State sees surge in COVID cases | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: State sees surge in COVID cases

Kai Porter
Created: October 18, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter takes a look at KOB 4's previous coverage of New Mexico's recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other health officials issued a strong warning to New Mexican's during a virtual COVID update Thursday, and said the state could face more restrictions if  case numbers don't improve. 

Click the video above to watch.


