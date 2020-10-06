General election voting FAQs for New Mexicans

What is the deadline to request an absentee ballot?

Voters must request an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election before Tuesday, Oct. 20. The online application will be closed at 5 p.m. that day.

If I apply for an absentee ballot, when should I expect the ballot to arrive?

To check on the status of your absentee application, click here or contact your County Clerk’s Office. If the application was not completed correctly, a notification with the reason why the application was not accepted will be sent within 24 hours of receipt of the application.

What do I do if I don’t receive a requested absentee ballot?

If you don’t receive an absentee ballot, contact the County Clerk’s Office no later than Monday, Nov. 2.

When should I mail my absentee ballot to ensure it arrives in time to be counted on Election Day?

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office and USPS have recommended that voters mail their ballot no later than Oct. 27. You can track your ballot here.

What happens if my mail-in absentee ballot is not received by Election Day?

If the ballot has not been received by Election Day, you still have the option to go to a polling place and cast a ballot. You will just need to sign an affidavit canceling the mailed ballot you submitted.

If I’m concerned about mailing my absentee ballot, where can I drop it off in-person?

You can drop off a ballot at your County Clerk’s Office or at any polling location in your county during Early Voting or on Election Day.

If I applied for an absentee ballot, can I still choose to vote in-person instead?

Yes.

You can also drop off the absentee ballot in-person. If you’ve already mailed the ballot, you can still vote in person if you sign an affidavit canceling the mailed ballot.

When does early in-person voting begin/end?

Early voting begins at county clerks' offices on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, and alternate early voting locations open on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Early voting continues through Saturday, October 31, 2020. Please check locations and hours of operation by visiting NMVote.org or by contacting your County Clerk’s Office.

If I wait to vote on November 3, what precautions should I take?

Wear and mask and practice social distancing. Under a public health order, polling locations are limited to 25% maximum occupancy or 4 voters at any one time – whichever is greater. Mobile polling locations are limited to only 2 voters at a time.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

If voting in-person, what identification/documents do I need?

In New Mexico, voters do not need a photo ID to cast their ballot in-person.