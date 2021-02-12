Gov. Lujan Grisham says she spoke directly with Pres. Biden about COVID-19 relief | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: February 12, 2021 02:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Joe Biden about providing COVID-19 relief to state, localities and tribes. 

Gov. Lujan Grisham provided the following statement about the meeting:

“I was humbled to represent New Mexicans in the Oval Office this afternoon and to advocate for the direct aid our businesses, front-line workers, local governments and tribal governments desperately need. President Biden made it very clear to me directly: His government wants New Mexico to succeed in our struggle against COVID-19 and he and his administration are fighting in Congress to get New Mexicans every resource we need as part of our ongoing economic recovery after this year of crisis.

“Governors from across the political spectrum have been consistent in our advocacy for more direct relief. I want to thank President Biden, Vice President Harris and their team for both a productive meeting and for the opportunity they provided this bipartisan group of state and local leaders to join their fight for more of that relief for our constituents. I know the Biden Administration is committed to helping us end this pandemic and to protecting the lives and livelihoods of New Mexicans.”

The governor plans to return to New Mexico Friday night. 


