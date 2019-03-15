Guatemalan faces up to life in prison for holding migrants

The U.S. Attorney's Office says federal court jurors in Las Cruces convicted Maximo Gonzalez-Sebastian on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to take a hostage and three counts of hostage-taking.

The office says Gonzalez-Sebastian rented a home to house and detain Mexican nationals in the United States illegally and that he told at least one of them that he would not release them until he received payments from family members or others.