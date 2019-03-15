Guatemalan faces up to life in prison for holding migrants | KOB 4
Guatemalan faces up to life in prison for holding migrants

The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 02:49 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 24-year-old Guatemala man faces up to life in prison after being convicted for holding migrants in the country illegally at a home in New Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says federal court jurors in Las Cruces convicted Maximo Gonzalez-Sebastian on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to take a hostage and three counts of hostage-taking.

The office says Gonzalez-Sebastian rented a home to house and detain Mexican nationals in the United States illegally and that he told at least one of them that he would not release them until he received payments from family members or others.

The office says Gonzalez-Sebastian telephoned one Mexican national's relative and demanded payment by wire transfer to a bank account he controlled.

Two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and also await sentencing.

The Associated Press


Created: March 15, 2019 02:49 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

