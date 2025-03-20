4 Your Health: Nutrition tips

It is National Nutrition Month so here are some tips to make good nutrition easy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is National Nutrition Month and a good time to think of how you are staying on track with food and fitness goals for the year.

Nutritionist Patricia Greenberg said we should focus on what to include in your meal. Greenberg said you should have at least 6 oz. of protein on your plate, whether it’s tofu, fish, meat or a vegetarian alternative. On a weekly basis, everyone should be eating at least 25-30 fruits and vegetables a week.

It may sound like a lot but that is around three-to-five a day.

“An apple in the morning, a side salad with your lunch and a vegetable with your dinner. Right there, you’ve got three to four vegetables,” she said. “If they do this everyday, across a week, across a month, you really can improve your health habits without really changing what you’re doing very much.”

You don’t need to throw out everything in your refrigerator and start all over. Having a nutritious meal is about adding more natural fruits, vegetables and protein and creating a healthy routine. Here are some steps you can take to develop a healthy routine:

Stop eating 2-3 hours before you go to sleep

Eat your larger meals early in the day

Eat rich, whole natural foods that will fill you up quicker

Keep everything prepared and ready to go so you stick to your routine

“The more prepared, one day a week – take your Saturday, your Sunday or maybe a weeknight – just make sure you have all the ingredients so you can literally make your own grab and go in the refrigerator,” Greenberg said, adding it’s not bad to have a sweet treat every once in a while but not every day.