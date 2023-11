INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 2, 2023, about a court finding on Indiana’s attorney general, The Associated Press erroneously reported Attorney General Todd Rokita was fined. Rokita was ordered to pay $250 for court proceedings to the clerk of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.