Kimberly Samborski shows us an exercise that can help you easily get your steps in at home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat is on but Kimberly Samborski says getting your steps shouldn’t stop and she has an exercise you can do while staying cool inside.

Fitness Kim shows us what the Walk at Home workout is all about.

She even got Danielle to get moving with the workout in the video above.