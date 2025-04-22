Former Brazil coach Tite puts his career on pause to take mental health break

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite said on Tuesday he is pausing his professional career for an undetermined amount of time to deal with physical and mental health issues.

The 63-year-old Tite had been expected to sign a contract with Corinthians, the club he previously led to several trophies including the 2012 Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup titles.

Local media reported that Tite, who was fired from local club Flamengo last year, had an anxiety attack overnight before flying from Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, to Sao Paulo.

“I have to understand that, as a human being, I can be vulnerable. Admitting to that will certainly make me stronger,” said Tite, who coached Brazil from 2016 to 2022.

”I love what I do and I will continue to, but as I spoke to my family and noticed the signs that my body was giving me I decided to do what is best now and interrupt my career to take care of myself as long as I need,” the coach said. “There was an ongoing conversation with Corinthians, but it will have to be halted due to a difficult but necessary decision.”

Tite was fired from Flamengo on Sept. 30, less than one year after he took the job. He hasn’t worked since.

Corinthians, who fired coach Ramón Diáz last week, confirmed it was “very close to a deal” with Tite, who was expected to “sign the contract and train the team later on Tuesday.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.