Germany warns of rise in COVID-19 cases going into fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister warned Friday that the country is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases as it goes into the fall, and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants.

Other European countries such as France, Denmark and the Netherlands are also recording an increase in cases, Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.

“We are clearly at the start of a winter wave,” he said.

German officials recorded 96,367 new cases in the past 24 hours, about twice as many as a week ago.

Starting Saturday, Germany’s 16 states can again impose pandemic restrictions such as a requirement to wear masks indoors.

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks at a press conference at the federal ministry of health on the recommendations of the "Government Commission for Modern and Needs-Based Hospital Care" on the subject of day treatment in hospitals, in Berlin, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Lauterbach warned Friday Sept. 30, 2022 that the country seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases going into the fall and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd von Jutrczenka Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks at the Haus der Bundespressekonferenz about the current infection situation and comments on the RKI weekly report before answering questions from journalists, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Lauterbach warned Friday that the country seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases going into the fall and urged older people to get a second booster shot tweaked to protect against new variants. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wolfgang Kumm Previous Next

