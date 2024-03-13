NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer and senior vice president Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

Hainline announced his retirement, which is effective May 31, on Wednesday. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that aims to provide college athletes with the best environment for safety and wellness.

A former college tennis player, Hainline had served as chief medical officer of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and the United States Tennis Association. He is a clinical professor of neurology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and Indiana University’s School of Medicine and has written or co-written nine books.

Hainline is still active in a leadership role in tennis, including serving as chairman of the board and president of the USTA.

Under his leadership, the NCAA first published Mental Health Best Practices: Understanding and Supporting Student-Athlete Mental Health in 2016.

