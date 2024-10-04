NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

The NFL saw its fewest number of concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015.

There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year.

“The reason for that change has certainly to do with changes to rules, changes to equipment, including the Guardian Cap, as well as a host of other efforts we’ve made over the years to drive the numbers down,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health and safety.

The league’s revamped kickoff rule led to fewer injuries overall but there were some concussions on the play.

“We saw a couple more concussions on the dynamic kickoff than we thought we would see,” Miller said. “We haven’t seen any concussions in the first three weeks of the dynamic kickoff in the regular season.”

Nearly 99% of players wore top-performing helmets, including more than 250 players wearing helmets that the league says provide as much — and in some cases more — protection than a helmet paired with a Guardian Cap.

There was a nearly 50% reduction in concussions in the preseason among players wearing the Guardian Cap in mandated sessions versus the pre-mandate average.

The injuries were back in the forefront when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years during Week 2.

“I know that he is seeing top experts,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said.

Lower-extremity strains were down by 27% in 2024 compared to the 2021 preseason, the year before the acclimation period was introduced.

“While there is no finish line in our efforts to make the game safer, the injury data from this preseason is an example of how the league’s deliberate approach to player safety continues to deliver results,” Sills said. “We’re committed to building a culture of safety around the game, and this preseason was another positive step in that direction.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.