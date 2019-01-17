How to manage holiday debt headaches

“That can kill ya! I mean, if you're just making the minimum payments, it can take years before that holiday loan is paid off,” Kemsley said.

If you want to bounce back from those holiday purchases, Kelsey said you have to stop the financial bleed.

“My parents would say put that card in the freezer, somewhere where you can't access it, where you don't think to grab it,” Kemsley said.

Then make a realistic plan for paying off the debt fast. If you're short on cash, consider a side job, like driving for Uber.

“We're filing our taxes right now. When you get that tax refund back, it might be a good opportunity to use that to pay down a little debt,” Kemsley said.

And if your debt is spread over several cards, consider a loan for your loan!

“As a matter of fact, many credit card companies will offer these year or two-year loans that offer lower rates than their credit cards do. And that might be a very effective way to get out of debt,” Kemsley said.