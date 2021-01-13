Immigration agency leader resigns, only weeks in office

ICE is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which has also cycled through leaders during Donald Trump's presidency. Chad Wolf resigned this week as acting secretary of a department that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Kirstjen Nielsen was forced out in April 2019.

ICE, with more than 20,000 employees, oversees a sprawling network of immigration detention centers and carries out deportations. Its Homeland Security Investigations unit has a broad portfolio, including child exploitation, money laundering, antiquities theft and human smuggling.

Fahey's announcement surprised employees. He joined Homeland Security in March as a senior adviser for immigration policy after years as a federal and state prosecutor in Virginia.

Johnson takes the reins at ICE less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. He has worked at Homeland Security and one of its predecessor agencies, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, for more than 25 years, including senior positions in ICE's enforcement and removal operations division.