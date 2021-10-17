Interior secretary's mother, a longtime civil servant, dies

"Mary spoke Keres, raised her children in a Pueblo household and passed traditional wisdom down to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Schwartz said. "Her legacy will live on in Secretary Haaland, all of her relatives and the countless Native people she inspired."

Haaland became the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary when she took office in March. She is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican. She attended 13 public schools as a military child before graduating from Highland High School in Albuquerque.

Haaland, a Democrat, served as chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party from 2015 to 2017 and as U.S. representative for New Mexico's 1st congressional district from 2019 to 2021 before becoming Interior secretary.