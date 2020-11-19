KOB 4 launches 'Working 4 the Future' | KOB 4
KOB 4 launches 'Working 4 the Future'

KOB 4
Updated: November 19, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 10:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 pandemic will not last forever, and New Mexico will have to address the economic setback it's facing.

Perhaps, the state can position itself better than it was before the pandemic.

KOB 4 is starting the series, "Working 4 the Future," which is aimed at looking forward.

Watch the video for a preview of what you can expect from the series.


