KOB channel 4.4 is now 'Heroes & Icons'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 is adding the Heroes & Icons channel to its free digital channel line-up, effective immediately, meaning anyone with an antenna can receive H & I programming for free on channel 4.4.

The H&I TV Network is known for classic programs with a dedicated fan base – including “Wonder Woman”, “Batman”, Hill Street Blues”, “The Untouchables”, “Rat Patrol”, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “The Green Hornet” and many more.