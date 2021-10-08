KOB channel 4.4 is now 'Heroes & Icons'

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 08, 2021 01:31 PM
Created: October 08, 2021 12:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 is adding the Heroes & Icons channel to its free digital channel line-up, effective immediately, meaning anyone with an antenna can receive H & I programming for free on channel 4.4.
The H&I TV Network is known for classic programs with a dedicated fan base – including “Wonder Woman”, “Batman”, Hill Street Blues”, “The Untouchables”, “Rat Patrol”, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “The Green Hornet” and many more.
If you have missed series like “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” “Baywatch,” and “Monk” – they are also now back on New Mexico TV!
“We know fans of these programs are passionate about H&I, and we are delighted to be able to bring the channel to the KOB4 platform so quickly,” KOB4 Vice President & General Manager Michelle Donaldson said.
KOB 4 made the change to add H&I on October 8th, resuming delivery of the channel that had been interrupted on another local service provider earlier in the week. KOB 4 broadcasts NBC programming on its main signal – digital 4.1 – and now has five additional streams of programming on channels 4.2 through 4.6.
