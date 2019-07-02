2020 Census to be printed without citizenship question | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

2020 Census to be printed without citizenship question

2020 Census to be printed without citizenship question Photo: AP

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and MARK SHERMAN
July 02, 2019 05:22 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court halted the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday started the process of printing the questionnaire without the controversial query.

Advertisement

Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting, said Kristen Clarke, executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco confirmed there would be "no citizenship question on 2020 census."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that while he respected the Supreme Court's decision, he strongly disagreed with it.

"The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question," Ross said in a statement. "My focus, and that of the Bureau and the entire Department is to conduct a complete and accurate census."

President Donald Trump had said after the high court's decision last week that he would ask his attorneys about possibly delaying next spring's decennial census until the Supreme Court could revisit the matter, raising questions about whether printing of the census materials would start as planned this month.

For months, the Trump administration had argued that the courts needed to decide quickly whether the citizenship question could be added because of the deadline to starting printing materials this week.

Even though the Census Bureau is relying on most respondents to answer the questionnaire by Internet next year, hundreds of millions of printed postcards and letters will be sent out next March reminding residents about the census, and those who don't respond digitally will be mailed paper questionnaires.

"The Supreme Court's ruling left little opportunity for the administration to cure the defects with its decision to add a citizenship question and, most importantly, they were simply out of time given the deadline for printing forms," Clarke said in an email.

Opponents of the citizenship question said it would discourage participation by immigrants and residents who are in the country illegally, resulting in inaccurate figures for a count that determines the distribution of some $675 billion in federal spending and how many congressional districts each state gets.

The Trump administration had said the question was being added to aid in enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voters' access to the ballot box.

Democratic mayors and governors opposed to the question argued that they'd get less federal money and fewer representatives in Congress if the question was asked because it would discourage the participation of minorities, primarily Hispanics, who tend to support Democrats.

Top congressional Democrats hailed Tuesday's news. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it "a welcome development for our democracy," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer promised his party "will be watching the Trump administration like a hawk to ensure there is no wrong-doing throughout this process and that every single person is counted."

Dale Ho, who argued the Supreme Court case as director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, said, "Everyone in America counts in the census, and today's decision means we all will."

Credits

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and MARK SHERMAN


Updated: July 02, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: July 02, 2019 04:58 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Naked man goes on path of destruction in NW Albuquerque
Irreplaceable Native American items missing after family's car was stolen in Albuquerque
Irreplaceable Native American items missing after family's car was stolen in Albuquerque
Advertisement




NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
NM senator charged with DWI enters not guilty plea
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
Federal government sues railroad company for costs incurred by 416 Fire
Federal government sues railroad company for costs incurred by 416 Fire
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM
'Hey Nike, let's talk': Governor prompts brand to consider NM