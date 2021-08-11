Local financial professional discusses 'The Great Resignation,' IRS tax return delays | KOB 4
Local financial professional discusses 'The Great Resignation,' IRS tax return delays

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 11, 2021 08:08 AM
Created: August 11, 2021 07:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- David Hicks, of Oakmont Advisory Group, appeared on KOB 4 Wednesday morning.

Hicks discussed "The Great Resignation" and why IRS tax returns are taking longer than expected. 

"The Great Resignation" discussion with Danielle Todesco:

IRS tax return delays discussion with Colton Shone:

To view his spending plan worksheet, visit the Oakmont Advisory Group website


