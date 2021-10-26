Annual Safari Run to provide support to families in Kenya

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The annual Safari Run is coming back – it will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the UNM North Campus Golf Course Open Space.
A free kids running clinic, a 1K kids run, a 5K run/walk and an a 8K race will all be held as a part of the event.
The event will support Global Health Partnerships' work to provide medical care and aid to residents in rural Kenya. All proceeds from the race will go toward the organization's medical projects in Kisesini, Kenya, where the clinic is located.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. with the free running clinic, taught by elite Kenyan runners, followed by the 1K race at 9 a.m. and the other races at 9:15 a.m.
Each participant will receive a hand-carved safari animal from Kenya, a timing tag, a finisher's certificate and more.
To learn more about the Safari Run, including signing up or donating, click here.
