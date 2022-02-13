Lujan plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

According to his office, the LujÃ¡n began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. LujÃ¡n was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, LujÃ¡n's vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden's nominee without the help of Republicans.

"Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process," LujÃ¡n said in the video. "That has never changed."